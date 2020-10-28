With no visitors, Jerusalem citadel undergoes major facelift

JERUSALEM (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic may be keeping tourists away from Jerusalem’s ancient citadel, but it has created a rare opportunity for the site to launch a massive restoration and conservation project. The Tower of David Museum’s $40 million facelift seeks to revitalize the museum a generation after it opened to the public in 1989. In the process, Israeli archaeologists are studying the bastion’s medieval past in the hope of learning more about the holy city during the Crusades. The tower contains remnants of successive fortifications built one atop the other stretching back over 2,500 years and is one of Jerusalem’s most popular tourist sites.