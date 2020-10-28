Villanova top choice in Big East ahead of Creighton

NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova is the pick to win the Big East again, according to the league’s coaches. The Wildcats, who shared the regular-season title last year with Creighton and Seton Hall, received nine first-place votes on Wednesday. It’s the sixth time in the past seven seasons that Jay Wright’s squad was predicted to win the conference. Creighton, led by preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski, was picked second. It’s the highest preseason position for the Bluejays since they joined the conference for the 2013-14 season. Creighton received the other two first-place votes.