US charges 8 in alleged Chinese surveillance effort in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged eight people with working on behalf of the Chinese government in a pressure campaign aimed at coercing a New Jersey man wanted by Beijing to return to China to face charges. That’s according to Justice Department officials who announced the case on Wednesday. Five of the eight people have been arrested. The other three are believed to be in China. The defendants are accused of participating in a Chinese government operation known as “Fox Hunt.” It was ostensibly created to help Beijing locate fugitives abroad for legitimate purposes, but U.S. officials say it has been used to go after dissidents and political opponents.