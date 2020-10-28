Tanzania votes for president amid fears of violence, fraud

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Voters in Tanzania are going to the polls for a presidential election that the opposition warns is already deeply compromised by manipulation and deadly violence. The populist President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term in one of Africa’s most populous and fastest-growing economies. The United Nations human rights office and others say his government has stifled dissenting voices, and a regional watchdog warns that security forces have created a “climate of fear.” The top opposition challenger is Tundu Lissu, who survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and returned from exile earlier this year. Fewer major election observers will be watching.