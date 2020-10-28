State delays decision on Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- After 364 days of waiting, the Illinois Gaming Board tells Hard Rock Casino that it needs another six months to make a decision on its gaming license application.

The Illinois Gaming Board told Hard Rock late Tuesday night that it would need upwards of six months to make a final ruling.

The Illinois Gaming Board scheduled a special meeting for Thursday at 10 a.m. and Rockford's Hard Rock Casino is on the agenda, but not for approval of its license. Instead, Thursday's vote will be to allow Hard Rock to make a change to its casino application, though it is unclear what that change is.

Hard Rock and the City of Rockford sent in the casino license application on October 28, 2019. By law, the IGB had a year to make a decision on the license application or give an extension and when it expects to make the decision, that extension is six months.

"I understand that all the applicants for new casino licenses were advised late yesterday (Tuesday) by the Illinois Gaming Board that it may be another 6 months before a preliminary suitability determination will be made," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement to 13 WREX. "I am very disappointed. I hope it won’t be another 6 months before we have the determination, especially since we have only one applicant unlike other communities that have multiple applications. We believe Hard Rock is working diligently with the IGB to move this process forward. At the City, we too are committed to doing what we can to get this done as expeditiously as possible."

Until the casino is approved, no construction can be done and the temporary location at Giovanni's on North Bell School Road cannot happen.

"I would love to see construction on the temporary casino start soon, but since that is not allowed, we will continue to wait on this project, which will bring much-needed jobs and revenue to the community," the statement from the mayor said.