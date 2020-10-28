Sola Salons stylists express frustration after they are told they can no longer work there

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Several stylists at Sola Salons in Rockford have found themselves in a difficult position, after being told they can no longer work there.

Stylist Sabrena Ferguson says she and others received a letter three days ago saying they would have to move out of the building by November 4.

In the letter, it says the lease for the building was terminated after negotiations fell through.

Ferguson says she is upset because of how short notice she and others were told they have to move and has not able to speak with the owner.

"It's inconsiderate, it feels cold," said Ferguson. "There is 13 women-owned businesses that are being thrown out"

Fellow stylist Kadie Kirby says she is shocked by the news. She started her business at Sola Salon a month ago.

"2020 has been rough for everybody and I feel like the quarantine gave me a chance to reflect on what is important in my life and in order to get those things for myself I needed to own my own salon," said Kirby.

Both women say they have luckily found a new salon to work out of but that doesn't mean they won't face new challenges.

"A few of us are going to be working in a salon again and that is a little nerve-wracking, to be more exposed and in danger," said Ferguson.

13 WREX has also reached out to the owner and has not heard back.