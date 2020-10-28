Ship captain arrested after collision with Greek warship

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says authorities have arrested the captain of a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship that collided with a Greek navy minehunter outside the country’s main port of Piraeus. The coast guard said the cargo ship’s captain was arrested Wednesday on charges of violating sections of the Greek penal code and of the International Regulations for the Prevention of Collisions at Sea. The Kallisto, a British-built mine countermeasures vessel capable of sweeping and hunting mines, was cut in two in Tuesday’s collision, with much of its stern severed. Two of the 27 navy crew members on board were slightly injured and were transported to a hospital.