Semi crashes into multiple vehicles in Roscoe, causing traffic to be blocked

ROSCOE (WREX) — A semi has crashed into multiple vehicles in Roscoe Wednesday night, causing traffic to be blocked.

It happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 251 and Bridge Street. According to the Harlem Roscoe Fire Protection District, three vehicles were involved in the crash with the semi. The Roscoe Police Department says the semi was traveling southbound while the vehicles were already in the intersection. The truck tried to move out of the way, which caused it to roll over. There are no injuries.

Authorities say northbound traffic will be blocked on IL Route 251 between McDonald Road and Bridge Street for several hours.