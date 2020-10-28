S. Korea’s top court upholds 17-year jail term on ex-leader

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s top court has upheld a 17-year sentence imposed on former President Lee Myung-bak for a range of corruption crimes in a final ruling that will send him back to prison. Lee has been convicted of taking bribes worth millions of dollars from big companies including Samsung, embezzling corporate funds of a company that he owned and misusing official funds of South Korea’s spy agency. The crimes occurred before and during his 2008-13 presidency. He had been out on bail but was expected to return to prison later Thursday.