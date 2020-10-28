Rockton boy finishes second for best mullet in the country

(WREX) — A 12-year-old boy from Rockton has finished second for the best mullet in the country!



Last week, we told you 12-year-old Noah Smith was competing in the kids division for the best mullet in the country.



The competition was held by the USA Mullet Championships, where people got to vote for who had the best mullet. Roughly 100 applicants were narrowed down to 10 finalists.



Each finalist has a different "style" of mullet to showcase. Noah is known as the "Freedom Flapper," a patriotic moniker his mom says fits him perfectly.

"He's all about the USA. He loves flags. He's a big supporter of the military and then just the fact that the mullet is flapping behind him really solidifies that name that they gave him," Jamie smith told us last week.

Well, the results are in and Noah took 2nd place! The second place prize nets Noah $200 and a pair of sunglasses courtesy of the USA Mullet Championships! Noah finished second with 3,217 votes!



1st place was an 8-year-old boy from Texas named Jax, who had more than 5,000 votes. Jax sports the "Curly Mullet," style.