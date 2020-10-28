Rockford sees record September in housing sales, despite pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The pandemic has had an impact on people's health, businesses and schools—but not so much on the housing market in Rockford, according to the latest data from Rockford Area Realtors.

In fact, September 2020 could be in the books as one of the strongest months ever, according to the realtors association.

In the Rockford area, which includes Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties, 503 homes were sold in September, 10.5 percent higher than the 455 homes sold in Sept. 2019. The last time Rockford Area Realtors saw sales that high in the month of September, was in 2006 when 615 homes were sold.

There's good news for sellers as the three-month rolling average price of a home hit another new milestone, the third consecutive month of historic highs – from $151,247 in July to $156,276 in August to $158,240 in September. Rockford area homes sold for $13,049 more than last September.

“The surging real estate market in Rockford continues to climb,” said Conor Brown, CEO, Rockford Area Realtors. “The momentum is still building, even though there is some evidence that the overall economic recovery may be slowing.”

And there's good news for buyers too, as new home listings for sale rise 2.4 percent from last September to this September. However, inventory did fall more than 50 percent last month, compared to the September before.

Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Signature, Ryan Sullivan, said there's one way to describe these latest numbers: the housing market is "on fire."

"We've actually sold more homes than we did last year and it's not a result of less homes being available, we're just selling them so quickly," Sullivan said.

Pandemic shifts the way Americans buy homes

On top of a record-setting setting September, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way Americans look at homebuying, especially while working from home.

According to a Harris Poll, 75 percent of Americans working from home during the pandemic say they would continue working from home after the pandemic is over. Two-thirds of those Americans say they would consider moving out of a city for more space.

Working from home is exactly why couple Kelsey Kember and Tony Cruz recently moved out of downtown Chicago into Belvidere.

"Our two bedroom quickly turned into a one-bedroom with an office and getting Minnie and Albus, our pets, the walls starting closing in, so we felt that we needed some more space and really wanted to be closer to our families," Kemper said.

September stats recap