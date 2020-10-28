Rockford Public Library votes to close two branches, pursue mobile library unit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Public Library has voted to adopt a change in its service model.



On Monday, the board of trustees voted to move to adopt a new service in which it says will better serve the community amid the projected economic crisis.



The library says the board voted to close the 2 leased branch libraries, pursue a Mobile Library strategy, and expand digital offerings. The two branches that will close are the The Rock River branch on 11th Street and the Rockton Centre branch on Rockton Avenue. Staff at those locations will relocate to other locations. However, overall staff will be reduced by approximately 11 part time or 7 full time employees.

“It’s important to remember that the library board’s decision is about more than 2021,” said Director of Finance and Technology, Anthony Cortez. “It’s about the three years thereafter as well.”

The library says closing those two locations and reducing staff will allow RPL to realize substantial savings in rental, operational and maintenance costs.



Last month, the library released the proposals the board would be voting on saying they're experiencing rising costs, potential drops in various types of funding, and curveballs from COVID-19.



The board voted to close the two branches compared another proposal, which would have reduced service hours at all five library locations by approximately 50% or reduced hours from six days per week to three days per week. This proposal also would've required reducing staff by approximately 27 part time or 16 full time equivalent employees.

The mobile libraries will travel to all areas of the city and will change locations based on need. RPL says these mobile sites will include internet capabilities, exterior awnings for story times and displays, as well as other technology and a reading nook.



In addition, chromebooks will be made available for long-term adult check-out, local digital content including: podcasts, documentaries, music, and other content will be carefully curated. RPL also says they'll deepen its collection of research databases, eBooks, and streaming content such as videos and music.

The remaining Library Branch locations including the Montague Branch, the East Branch and the Hart Interim Library along with RPL’s Nordlof Technology Center, will continue to provide service on a full-time basis until the opening of the new 68,000 square foot Main Library.