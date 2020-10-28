Rockford announces drainage project for Gregory Heights area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The next time Rockford gets heavy rain, those who live in the Gregory Heights area may not have to deal with flooding.

That's because on Wednesday, the City of Rockford announced a drainage project for the area. According to the city, the Gregory Heights area experiences significant flooding during heavy rain. The project involves building two large detention basins at the northwest corner of Newburg Road and Geneva Avenue as well as smaller detention basins throughout the neighborhood. City of Rockford Stormwater Manager Brad Holcomb says the city hopes the project will be finished by the summer of 2021.

"Our benefit is our hope that it will relieve their flooding concerns in the neighborhood because what these series of basins with the storm water, instead of going into their homes and their basements, should go into the detention basins and then ultimately end up at the big basin at Newburg and Geneva," said Holcomb.

On Oct. 19, Rockford also announced another drainage project for Buckbee Creek. The city says it plans to stabilize the creek bed and banks with layers of large rock, called rip-rap. This will be put in to prevent further erosion damage and increase the creek's water quality and improvement.

The city says the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.