Rockford alderman shares concerns about proposal to bring police cameras to apartment complexes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the future, Great Oaks and Beacon Hill apartments could have new amenities. 26 police cameras.

"The places have a horrible reputation," says Alderman Venita Hervey. "Lots Lots of crime."

And while Hervey agrees crime prevention is needed at the complexes, she doesn't believe the roughly $247,000 to bring in cameras should come out of the police department's operating budget.

"Why didn't you negotiate they were going to have to make a one time payment of m$250,000 or even half of that to reduce crime and get this place into good shape," asks Hervey.

Last year owners of the complexes said their private water system was failing and asked to connect to Rockford's system. This opened up conservations about the sites being annexed into the city, which city council approved in December. In that agreement, the city made sure owners agreed to safety improvements like upgraded fire hydrants and these cameras. At Monday's city council meeting city leaders stated the annexation is already helping to pay for this proposed technology.

"Keep in mind they're going to pay $230,000 more in property taxes that they didn't previous to the annexation," says City Administrator Todd Cagnoni. "That allow us to cover the of these cameras in year one."

Cagnoni says those hundreds of dollars of property tax are on top of hundreds of thousands of other tax revenue streams like utility and income. The city believes the investment in cameras will help reduce crime and brings down calls for service. However, for alderman like Hervey, she wants the same prevention brought to wards like hers.

"In our residential neighborhoods, neighborhoods in the city we are begging for cameras to catch people dumping or when we have drug houses," says Hervey.

Rockford aldermen are scheduled to discuss and vote on this proposal at the upcoming Monday night council meeting. The meeting will be held virtually.