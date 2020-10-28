QAnon’s ‘Save the Children’ morphs into popular slogan

MORRIS, Ill. (AP) — Conversations citing “Save the Children” have spiked on social media in recent months, and some supporters of the movement have taken to streets across the U.S. to call for an end to child trafficking. But their catchphrase was made popular online in recent months by conspiracy theorists promoting QAnon. QAnon is a conspiracy theory that claims without evidence that President Donald Trump is a warrior fighting a supposed child trafficking ring run by elite celebrities and government officials. The phrase “Save the Children” is also being used to support Trump’s reelection campaign. It has nothing to do with the well-respected humanitarian organization with the same name.