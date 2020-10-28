Pritzker responds to IHSA’s decision to defy state’s guidelines on winter sports

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says school districts who defy the state's guidelines regarding winter sports may be at liability.



On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration and the Illinois Department of Public Health released guidelines for winter sports, placing basketball at “high risk” — the same as wrestling and hockey. With those guidelines, basketball can be played at Level 1, meaning only no contact practices and training is allowed.



On Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association announced it will be moving ahead with the scheduled basketball season. The IHSA Board of Directors took action to allow girls and boys basketball practice to begin Nov. 16 and competition to begin Nov. 30 within an Illinois COVID region or a conference.

When asked of the decision, Pritzker said at the daily COVID-19 briefing they followed guidance of their own from multiple outlets.

"What we're listening to is the guidance given by national organizations, the guidance given by physicians, particularly those that treat children and of course the experts in sports medicine. What I would suggest is, if there's a difference of opinion, I prefer to err on the side of health and safety and I think that's where we've intended for all of our guidance to fall," said Pritzker. "We've told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know. IHSA may have their views of it but school districts know what the rules are and it's unfortunate, but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard."

The IHSA says it followed Sport Medicine Advisory Committee's guidance in its decision.

As a part of the plan, masks will be worn by all players, coaches and officials during play.

There will be a maximum of 31 games and it's up to the local school to determine if as school will allow their teams to participate with the guidelines, the IHSA said in its announcement.