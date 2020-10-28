Police: Shooting wounds 1 near Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police in western Indiana are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and wounded at an apartment complex near the Indiana State University campus. Sgt. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department says the shooting about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday inside the Highland Quarters complex wounded the male victim, whose condition was not immediately known. He says investigators believe the shooting was “a targeted attack.” ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that “it appears” neither the shooting victim nor the suspect are students at the campus. She added that it appears the “suspect and victim are known to each other.”