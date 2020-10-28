Players, coaches excited for opportunity to play basketball this winter

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The players want to play.

"You have no idea how excited I am," Dakota senior Tabytha Toelke said.

The coaches want to coach.

"It was going to be the first basketball season that I wasn't going to have in 35 years, since I was 5 years old," East head boys basketball coach Roy Sackmaster said.

They'll get the chance to do what they love this winter, following the IHSA's decision to defy the Governor's office and Illinois Department of Public Health's new youth sports guidelines that classified basketball as a high-risk sport. The IDPH made that change Tuesday, a day before the IHSA's scheduled board meeting. That created the belief that the season would likely not happen when it was scheduled to take place, which is a Nov. 16 start date for practice.

"[Tuesday] I was very sad and this morning throughout the whole school day I was sad because I was 95 percent sure we weren't going to have our season when it was supposed to happen," Toelke said. "After school today I saw someone post the thing that said we were going to be able to play. Then my mom texted me about 30 seconds after that. I was freaking out and jumping up and down. And another player was right next to me and I was like, 'Oh my gosh we can play!' We were so excited. Then we saw our basketball coach in the hallway and it was crazy. I didn't know what to think. I was so excited."

The IHSA cited the mental health of students as a big reason for forging ahead with the season. Sackmaster said the structure of a basketball team is something a lot of kids depend on to succeed in school, while going through challenges of remote learning with some other difficult circumstances at home. The IHSA board members heard what coaches and parents were telling them in recent months.

"A number of them felt like the areas they represent, they were hearing from other member schools saying this is hurting kids," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. "It's a position I had taken with the IDPH and the Governor's office throughout the fall."

Sackmaster was upset after Tuesday's move from the IDPH, and he commends the IHSA for trying to have a basketball season this winter.

"I was very surprised," he said when he heard the news. "I was very surprised, actually. I applaud the IHSA for taking a stance and their board for doing this. It kind of goes against what they've gone with so far. For us to make this decision, I think is tremendous on their part. I really respect they made that tough decision."

Governor JB Pritzker responded to the IHSA's decision at a press conference.

"What we're listening to is the guidance given by national organizations, the guidance given by physicians, particularly those that treat children and of course the experts in sports medicine. What I would suggest is, if there's a difference of opinion, I prefer to err on the side of health and safety and I think that's where we've intended for all of our guidance to fall," said Pritzker. "We've told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know. The IHSA may have their views of it but school districts know what the rules are and it's unfortunate, but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard."

The IHSA says it will take plenty of safety protocols, including everyone wearing masks, including players on the court. They would also have social distancing on benches. However it looks, players just want the chance to tip off a new season.