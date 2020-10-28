Pennsylvania county will evaluate discarded military ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nine military ballots that authorities said were mistakenly discarded by a contracted elections worker in a northeastern Pennsylvania county have been linked to specific voters and can be considered for counting in the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Luzerne County manager said Tuesday the ballots included information that enabled investigators to link them to particular voters. President Donald Trump repeatedly raised the ballots as a campaign issue, including twice during the first presidential debate. Pennsylvania’s secretary of state has called the incident a “bad error” but not a matter of intentional fraud.