Nigeria’s army admits its soldiers were at Lagos shootings

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s army has admitted its soldiers were deployed at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos where live rounds were fired last week, killing several peaceful protesters prompting global outrage. At least 10 protesters were killed in the Lekki plaza shooting on Oct. 20, according to Amnesty International. The army had maintained that its troops were not at the site of the shooting but a military spokesman, Maj. Osoba Olaniyi, reversed that position, saying soldiers were deployed to enforce a curfew. But he denied that the troops shot at the protesters.