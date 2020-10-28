Montessori Private Academy holds walkathon to raise money

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You can help raise money for a Rockford school impacted by COVID-19.

Montessori Private Academy is hodling a walkathon called Walktober 2020. MPA Board Member Dawn Monge says so far, more than $16,000 has been raised, surpassing the school's goal. Money raised will go toward additional costs related to the pandemic. Monge says the school has fewer students this year and that it did not raise tuition. On Wednesday, the students got to go outside and walk as part of the fundraiser.

"Overall, it's just a chance to bring the families together in a way that we haven't been able to because we haven't been able to have those visitors inside the school," said Monge.

The school is still accepting donations. If you would like to donate, text MPAWALK to 44-321. You can also donate online by clicking here.