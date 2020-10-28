McHenry, Lake counties to be under new COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday

CHICAGO (WREX) — Another Illinois region is set to face more COVID-19 restrictions.



On Wednesday, Illinois Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Region 9, Lake and McHenry counties, beginning at 12:01 am on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.



Region 9 has seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days, which exceed the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.

“With Region 9 being added to the list of regions in mitigation, we are getting close to the entire state implementing mitigation measures,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “This is not just a warning, but a call to action. We continue to move backwards, losing all the ground we had gained over the summer. We turned the state around once, let’s do it again. Limit your potential exposures by wearing a mask, physically distancing, and limiting in-person gatherings. It will take all of us working together to beat this virus.”

While all regions are seeing an increase in positivity rates, Region 9 has experienced sustained increases in both positivity and hospitalization rates. The region is currently seeing an 8.4 percent positivity average, an increase from 4.8 percent in September and from 3.1% percent in June. COVID-related hospital admissions have also surged, now three times as high as September and five times as high as June.

Come Saturday, 8 of the state's 11 regions as part of the Restore Illinois plan will be under restrictions. Regions 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10 are already under tier 1 mitigations with Region 11, Chicago, starting tier 1 mitigations on Friday.



Here's a look at the tier 1 mitigations:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.

Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties, have been under tier 2 mitigations by the state since Sunday, Oct. 25.

Here's a full look at tier 2 mitigations:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.