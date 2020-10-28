Indian agency raids home of journalist, activists in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India’s premier investigating agency on Wednesday says it raided nearly a dozen locations in Indian-controlled Kashmir including the offices and residences of a journalist and two prominent activists. The National Investigation Agency said it searched the premises of AFP’s Kashmir correspondent and a newspaper among others and seized “several incriminating documents and electronic devices.” The agency said it was investigating organizations that were collecting funds to carry out “secessionist and separatist activities.” The raids came a day after India enacted new laws allowing its nationals to buy land in Kashmir, a move seen by many as a settler-colonial project in the Muslim-majority region.