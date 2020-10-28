Illinois reports more than 6,100 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois continues to rise.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,110 new cases of COVID-19 along with 51 new deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 specimens for a total 7,459,042. As of last night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state.



Come Saturday, 8 of the state's 11 regions as part of the Restore Illinois plan will be under restrictions. Regions 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10 are already under tier 1 mitigations with Region 11, Chicago, starting tier 1 mitigations on Friday. Region 9, Lake and McHenry counties, will be under COVID-19 guidelines starting on Saturday.



Region 1 has been under tier 2 mitigations since Sunday, Oct. 25 for its positivity rate being above 8% for more than 14 consecutive days. The region's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 13% as of Oct. 25, according to IDPH.