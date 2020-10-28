 Skip to Content

IHSA announces high school basketball will start next month

8:26 pm Illinois News

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Despite the Illinois Department of Public Health’s decision to rate basketball a high-risk activity, the Illinois High School Association has decided the state’s high schools will have a basketball season. The IHSA made the decision to ignore the state order after a special board meeting Wednesday. IHSA officials say they were caught off-guard by the move Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the health department to rate basketball a high-risk activity. It meant athletes couldn’t do more than participate in non-contact workouts. Practice for boys and girls basketball is scheduled to begin Nov. 16, with games being played by Nov. 30.  

Associated Press

