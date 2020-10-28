GOP leaders ask Pritzker to justify his bar, restaurant plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Senate Republicans are urging Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to release the specific data he is using to impose restrictions on indoor dining and bar service in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady called Wednesday for a public hearing at which Pritzker would lay out the numbers he says show that the autumn surge in COVID-19 is fueled by close contact among restaurant and bar patrons. It came a day after he imposed the restrictions on Chicago, known as Region 11, the largest of 11 COVID-19 monitoring sections of the state.