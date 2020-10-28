Gang member who says he beat up R. Kelly sentenced in deaths

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A convicted gang member who says he beat up jailed R&B singer R. Kelly in a Chicago cell has been sentenced to life in prison for a racketeering conviction that involved two 1999 murders. A federal judge in Hammond, Indiana, sentenced 39-year-old Jeremiah Farmer on Tuesday. The Latin King street gang member was convicted last year in a conspiracy case that involved the killings of two Hammond business owners. Farmer claimed in court records that he attacked Kelly in August in a federal detention center in Chicago. The R&B singer is facing sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.