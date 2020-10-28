Even in death, pot candidate upends Minnesota US House race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Weeks was never going to win his Minnesota congressional race, but the deceased Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate has had an outsized effect on the suburban race. His death in September from an apparent accidental drug overdose set off a legal battle over whether the contest should be delayed. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that it won’t be. Now the Star Tribune reports that Weeks left a voicemail for a friend in which he said he was recruited to the race by Republicans solely to siphon votes away from Democratic Rep. Angie Craig.