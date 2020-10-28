Dixon woman charged after minor gets drunk, dies

DIXON (WREX) — A Dixon woman has been charged after a minor got drunk and died earlier this year.

Kelli M. Riggen, age 49, of Dixon, was indicted on the following charges:

Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (2 Counts)- Class 3 Felonies

Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (2 Counts)- Class A Misdemeanors

Reckless Conduct- Class 4 Felony

Reckless Conduct- Class A Misdemeanor

Authorities say the incident happened earlier in May of 2020. Police say Riggen called 911 to report someone at her house was not breathing.



First responders arrived on scene and found a minor unresponsive. The boy was taken to the hospital and later transferred to Mercyhealth in Rockford where he later died, according to police. Dixon police say an investigation was conducted surrounding the circumstances of his death.



Police say the investigation revealed the boy had been left outside, unattended, while intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness.



Riggen was processed at the Dixon Police Department Wednesday morning.



Authorities did not provide any more information on the minor who died.



Riggen's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.