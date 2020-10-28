Deeper job cuts at Boeing as pandemic throttles air travel

Boeing will cut more jobs as it continues to lose money and revenue during a pandemic that has smothered demand for new airline planes. The company said Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of next year, down 30,000 from the start of this year. That is far deeper than the 19,000 reduction that the company announced three months ago. Boeing is updating its plans for jobs on the same day it’s reporting a $449 million loss for the third quarter, a swing from the $1.17 billion it earned in the same period last year. The loss was narrower than analysts expected, however. Revenue tumbled 29% to $14.14 billion.