COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 1 reaches 13 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 has reached 13%.



As of Oct. 25, the region's positivity rate reached 13% for the first time, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. On Oct. 25th, 2,670 people in the region were tested for COVID-19. Of those tested, 375 people tested positive, for a one-day positivity rate of 14%.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.



However, not all of the businesses are complying to the state's new guidelines in the region—specifically in Winnebago County. As of Tuesday night, 5 businesses were issued a 3rd closure notice for not following guidelines. In total, the Winnebago County Health Department has issued more than 40 closure notices to businesses.

Region 1 is not the only part of the state under COVID-19 restrictions. Come Saturday, 8 of the state's 11 regions as part of the Restore Illinois plan will be under restrictions. Regions 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10 are already under tier 1 mitigations with Region 11, Chicago, starting tier 1 mitigations on Friday.



Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state. On Wednesday, the state reported 6,110 new cases of the virus along with 51 deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 specimens for a total 7,459,042. As of last night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.