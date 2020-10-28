 Skip to Content

Coroner: Missing Rockford woman died from blunt force trauma to the head

4:08 pm Top Stories
Dishman, Rachel

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office released their initial cause of death for a woman who went missing and was later found dead.

According to an autopsy done by the coroner's office, 43-year-old Rachel Dishman died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Dishman went missing over the weekend and was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The coroner's office says Dishman's body was found in the 5900 block of Cunningham Road just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death.

Andrew Carrigan

