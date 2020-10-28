Browns, Bills, Bears pile up wins despite being outscored

Cleveland, Buffalo and Chicago have piled up wins early this season, even if they haven’t come in dominating fashion. Those three teams are all 5-2 after seven games despite being outscored by the opposition. The Browns have been outscored by 21 points thanks to blowout losses to Pittsburgh and Baltimore, while the Bills have been outscored by four points and the Bears by two. Before this trio, the last team to begin the season by winning at least five of the first seven games despite being outscored was the 2010 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.