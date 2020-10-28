Brief warm-up on tap before 40s return through late in the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For only the sixth time in recorded history in Rockford, temperatures have been in the 30s for two consecutive days in October. Warmer days are ahead for midweek, but the 40s return for the latter half of the work week.

Return to sunshine:

We just couldn't seem to shake the cloud cover Tuesday, with a number of you sending in photos of the "split" sky at sunset. You can send any weather pictures over using our WREX Weather app or by emailing weather@wrex.com! Finally, after several cloudy days in a row, sunny skies make a return for midweek.

Monday night's "split" sky as seen from Freeport.

The clearing skies overnight Tuesday into Wednesday allowed for temperatures to plummet into the early morning hours. Temperatures bottomed out in the upper 20s in a few locations, with everyone falling below freezing.

Temperatures fell into the middle and upper 20s into early Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday both had highs into the 30s, making it only the sixth time since records began where this has happened in October. In spite of the cool start Wednesday morning offered, highs for midweek climb into the lower 50s. While this is still below average, it's all relative when you start the work week feeling more like early-December than late-October.

Back into the 40s we go:

The second half of the work week provides another round of cooler temperatures, as highs both Thursday and Friday drop into the 40s.

Temperatures stay below average through much of the next seven days.

Sunshine sticks around through much of the work week, however a few more clouds could build in for Thursday. Precipitation chances remain minimal, with only an isolated chance for a late-day shower Thursday.

Warm-up for Halloween?:

As the spooky season comes to a head, highs on Halloween top out in the middle 50s. We'll see plenty of sunshine for those ghost, ghouls, goblins, and princesses collecting their sweet-tooth spoils.