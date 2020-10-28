Athlete of the Week – D’Artagnon Beaver

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A staple in the Rockford Christian cross country program for four years, D'Artagnon Beaver approaches the finish line of his high school career. There's just one more race for the two-time state qualifier.

"It's sad because it's the last one, there's also a bittersweet moment to it," said Beaver. "Just looking back on everything I have done and then looking ahead to what does the future hold, but the last race is sectionals and we have a chance to go out and run really, really fast and I'm excited."

The Royal Lions are fresh off of a 1-A Regional title last Saturday, where Beaver finished first.

"Race was fun, racing's always fun especially in a year when nothing's guaranteed," said Beaver. "And we came in the race and said let's try and go for a title because with the removal of state every plaque and everything counts you know, and me and Stephen went in, had a lot of fun, and came out on top."

Head coach Randy Moore knows the coming years won't be the same without D'Artagnon anchoring the team.

"He's one of our all-time greats, obviously have only had a few kids win a regional title and lead us to that," said Moore. "He's one of them, terrific lead-by-example guy. one of our program's all-time greats."

As a part of this special Rockford Christian team, it's hard for D'Artagnon to pick one special moment over his four-year tenure.

"There's a lot, the guys are probably going to be the most memorable love them to death, all of them," said Beaver. "If we're just hanging out on a Friday or racing on Saturday, whatever it happens to be, best team I've been a part of."

1-A regional champs, undefeated to this point, with one race to go for D'Artagnon Beaver, as he looks to finish strong one more time.