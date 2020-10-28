 Skip to Content

Athlete of the Week – D’Artagnon Beaver

BEAVER 2

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A staple in the Rockford Christian cross country program for four years, D'Artagnon Beaver approaches the finish line of his high school career. There's just one more race for the two-time state qualifier.

"It's sad because it's the last one, there's also a bittersweet moment to it," said Beaver. "Just looking back on everything I have done and then looking ahead to what does the future hold, but the last race is sectionals and we have a chance to go out and run really, really fast and I'm excited."

The Royal Lions are fresh off of a 1-A Regional title last Saturday, where Beaver finished first.

"Race was fun, racing's always fun especially in a year when nothing's guaranteed," said Beaver. "And we came in the race and said let's try and go for a title because with the removal of state every plaque and everything counts you know, and me and Stephen went in, had a lot of fun, and came out on top."

Head coach Randy Moore knows the coming years won't be the same without D'Artagnon anchoring the team.

"He's one of our all-time greats, obviously have only had a few kids win a regional title and lead us to that," said Moore. "He's one of them, terrific lead-by-example guy. one of our program's all-time greats."

As a part of this special Rockford Christian team, it's hard for D'Artagnon to pick one special moment over his four-year tenure.

"There's a lot, the guys are probably going to be the most memorable love them to death, all of them," said Beaver. "If we're just hanging out on a Friday or racing on Saturday, whatever it happens to be, best team I've been a part of."

1-A regional champs, undefeated to this point, with one race to go for D'Artagnon Beaver, as he looks to finish strong one more time.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

