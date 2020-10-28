Algeria’s PM to inaugurate landmark mosque in Algiers

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s prime minister is set to inaugurate a landmark mosque that was completed last year but shuttered because of the coronavirus. Abdelaziz Djerad will open the Great Mosque of Algiers — that boasts the tallest minaret in the world — Wednesday evening with a ceremony in the the large prayer room, and a call to prayer. The inauguration is taking place on the festival of Mawlid, that celebrates the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. Because of coronavirus restriction the public is not allowed to attend. The North African country’s President Abdélmadjid Tebboune will also be absent as he is in hospital with an unknown illness