AHL targets early Feb. for start date

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced that the league’s Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start date of the 2020-21 season to Feb. 5, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. That means Rockford IceHogs fans still have a few months to wait for any potential hockey to take place at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The AHL continues to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities. Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League season are still to be determined.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.