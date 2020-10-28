A cloudy, cool, and windy Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We are on the temperature rollercoaster to finish out the work as highs fall back down and up again through the Halloween weekend. The chance for rain is highly unlikely, but the wind gusts will be an interest for many.

CLOUDY AND COOL:

If you did not get a chance to enjoy the sunshine today, it looks like you may have to wait once again. We have already seen the expansive cloud cover take over the Stateline this evening. This will continue throughout the rest of the night and into Thursday. However, the chance for wet weather is very minimal at least through the morning. Temperatures will also be fairly decent overnight as we only expect to fall into the '30s. Something that will begin to change is the winds.

We know that could cover will dominate the skies and rain chance potential is very slight. However, winds are growing stronger for Thursday. Wind gust speeds will exceed 20+ MPH. This is nothing to be alarmed about, but it is worth mentioning. All these differences come due to indirect influences from Hurricane Zeta and a low-pressure system to our north. There is a cold front to our north that could be the culprit behind our slight temperature drop. Mixing the influences of these two systems in the middle is the reason we hold on to a slight rain chance Thursday evening.

TO A MILD HALLOWEEN AND BEYOND:

The 40's are returning to the Stateline once again, but a brief warm up happens this Halloween.

By Friday, temperatures remain in the 40's. However, sunshine will return and last well into the weekend. The other positive news is that the day of Halloween is looking very "mild" compared to its previous days and following few days. Temperatures will be in the 50's and almost near 60 for the holiday. There seems to be a trend toward the '50s by the start of the next work week.