9 Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies, 1 sergeant test positive for COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — More members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for COVID-19.



The sheriff's office says 9 deputies and 1 sergeant have tested positive for the virus.



The new cases comes shortly after the Winnebago County Jail was put back on the Winnebago County Health Department's "locations of concern" list for the virus. 15 inmates and 5 corrections officers recently tested positive for the virus, leading to criticism of the jail's protocols by some inmates' family members.



The sheriff's office says the health department is working on contact tracing for the new cases. Those infected will have to quarantine for at least 10 days.