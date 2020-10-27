Wisconsin could be a key state to decide the 2020 Presidential Election

WISCONSIN (WREX) — Wisconsin is a key state in deciding the 2020 Presidential Election after it flipflopped from blue to red in the 2016 election.

Wisconsin has not been a consistently blue state, as many thought in 2016, Philip Chen, a political science professor at Beloit College explained.

"In fact, in 2000 and 2004, Wisconsin was decided by very very close margins," Philip Chen said. "Wisconsin is not what we think of in a traditionally long-term blue state."

Wisconsin voted for the Obama-Biden ticket in 2008 and 2012, but turned red in the 2016 election.

The latest University of Wisconsin poll showed both candidates were neck and neck.

President Trump wants to expand his favor in Wisconsin. The Trump campaign has four campaign stops scheduled this week, including President Trump's visit to La Crosse on Tuesday.

Tuesday's visit is his eighth appearance in the dairy state this year.