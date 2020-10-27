 Skip to Content

Turkey’s Erdogan sues Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker for insults

7:00 am National news from the Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders after the anti-Islam politician posted a series of tweets against the Turkish leader, including one that described him as a “terrorist.” Turkey’s state-run news agency said Erdogan’s lawyer on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against Wilders at the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s office for “insulting the president” — a crime in Turkey punishable by up to four years in prison. The move comes amid a growing quarrel between Turkey and European countries sparked by Erdogan’s sharp comments against French President Emmanuel Macron, that questioned Macron’s mental health over his stance on Islam.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content