Three dogs caught after allegedly killing two ponies in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says three dogs responsible for the death of two ponies have been caught.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened on Oct. 22 on McConnell Rd.

Authorities say two ponies were killed by the three dogs.

The sheriff's office says the dogs were found on Monday and taken into custody by the Stephenson County Animal Control.

The sheriff's office did not provide any information on if the dogs had owners and if any charges will be filed.

