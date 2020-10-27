ROCKFORD (WREX) — The biggest message for the rest of the work week is sunshine will be back. Temperatures will also be on the rise, but we will have to get through some cold nights.

A COOL, CLOUDY NIGHT LEADS TO SUNSHINE

Tonight will finally feature clear skies, but it will take a minute before we get there. The low-level clouds are swiftly making their way out of the Stateline, but some high-level clouds remain. This is all because of an upper level low over New Mexico. It is filtering cloud cover into the upper layers of the atmosphere, so we cannot clear out perfectly. This, in turn, will cause Wednesday morning lows to be variant. If clouds move out quickly, we may see lows in the lower to mid 20's. However, if clouds remain in place and mix with our increasing southerly winds, we may be a little warmer. Do not expect an extreme warm-up, but the upper 20's maybe it.

Sadly with those winds, it will feel much cooler across the Stateline regardless. Winds will be windy up to 20-25 MPH starting first thing in the morning. The good news, sunshine is taking claim of the skies once again since Saturday morning. This could also mean some milder temperatures arrive by the afternoon. Do not blink because as quickly as came it goes away. Cloud cover takes over once again Wednesday night into Thursday.

A BRIEF FRIGHTFUL COOLDOWN:

Temperatures will return to the 40's on Thursday and Friday. This is not as bad as the record-breaking '30s (37° F) from Monday. However, we are still gonna be cooler than average. Average highs reside in the middle 50's across the Stateline. Any highs in the '40s will still keep us nearly 5 degrees or more below average. However, the '50s will return on Halloween along with more sunshine.

A brief chance for showers will appear in the forecast twice in the next 5 days. Once on Thursday in line with a low-pressure system, but the best chance for rain is further to our south. The shower chance looks to be widely scattered and should just leave cloud cover. The next chance on Saturday night along a cold front, but it mainly looks dry across most areas.