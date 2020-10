ROCKTON (WREX) — The Stateline Mass Transit District offers voters free rides to polling places on and before election day.

Rockford Mass Transit District also offers free rides to polling places on election day like it did in the 2020 primary races, according to SMTD.

To schedule a ride, you can call SMTD at 877-561-3330 on or before Nov. 2.

Stateline Mass Transit serves South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe areas.