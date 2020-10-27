‘Spin for a Cure’ TwinBlend raises money for American Cancer Society

DIXON, Ill. (WREX) — A new business is Dixon has a unique workout for a good cause: spinning for cancer research.



On Monday, TwinBlend held a spin class called 'Spin for a Cure,' where people could take part in a spin class and the money raised during the event goes toward the American Cancer Society. The owners of the gym says they wanted to get involved in the community.



"We just think that being part of health and nutrition, being aware of your health is really important," says co-owner Sierra Wiseman. "And we hear so much about COVID anymore. And while we are practicing COVID guidelines, we want to make sure we're aware that October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and kind of just promote throughout the community to keep people aware."



TwinBlend says even with Covid-19 restrictions, it has enough space for 13 people to take part in the event.



The amount of money raised during 'Spin for a Cure' has not yet been totaled.