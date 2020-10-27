Spanish unemployment rises to 16.3% amid pandemic

MADRID (AP) — Spain says 355,000 more people have been left unemployed in the third quarter. This brings the total jobless rate in Spain up to 16.3% as surging infections and new pandemic restrictions hurt economic development. The National Statistics Institute said Tuesday the total number of people out of work now stood at 3.7 million. Some 1 million people lost their jobs in Spain in the second quarter. The Spanish government expects the country’s economy to contract 11.2% this year. The drop in the tourism sector could be as much as 25%.