S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices up 5.2% in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August — another sign that the American housing market is strong despite economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, showed that home prices were up 5.2% in August from a year earlier. The gain was stronger than economists had expected. Phoenix (up 9.9% from August 2019), Seattle (up 8.5%) and San Diego (7.6%) posted the biggest gains. All 19 cities in the index saw price increases. The 20-city index excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays related to pandemic at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.