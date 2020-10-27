 Skip to Content

Remote jury selection moves forward in Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The next time you get called for jury duty, you may not have to leave your home.

The Illinois Supreme Court is allowing remote jury selection for civil cases.

That means if you are called to serve, you can start the process virtually from home. However, jurors would still need to appear in court for trial and to see evidence.

This does not apply to criminal cases. A COVID-19 task force came up with he idea as a way to ease the burden on the courts trying to select jurors during a pandemic.

