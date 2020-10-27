Region 1’s positivity rate for COVID-19 drops slightly, still above 12 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in Region 1 has dropped slightly.



The region's seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped to 12.5% as of Oct. 24, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. On Oct. 24 alone, the region tested 3,823 people for COVID-19. Of those tests, 456 came back positive for a one-day positivity rate of 11.9%.



Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.



All 9 counties in Region 1 were considered to be at warning level for the virus last week by IDPH. As of Oct. 24, all but one of the 9 counties had a rolling positivity rate above 8%.



Here's a full look at each county's positivity rate as of Oct. 24, according to IDPH:

Boone County: 15.9%

Carroll County: 7.7%

DeKalb County: 9.6%

Jo Daviess County: 12%

Lee County: 12.2%

Ogle County: 10.6%

Stephenson County: 12.8%

Whiteside County: 12.9%

Winnebago County: 13.5%

Across the state, health officials reported 4,000 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, along with 46 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 specimens for a total 7,388,290. As of last night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.