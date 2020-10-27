Peru’s Machu Picchu reopening Sunday after pandemic closure

MACHU PICCHU, Peru (AP) — Except workers repairing roads and signs, Peru’s majestic Incan citadel of Machu Picchu is eerily empty ahead of its reopening Sunday after seven months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The long closure of Peru’s No. 1 tourist draw, which has hammered the local economy, marks the second time it has been shut down since it opened its doors to tourism in 1948. The first time was in 2010 when torrential and prolonged rains force it to close. The stone complex built in the 15th century will receive 675 visitors per day starting Sunday.